Gabby Agbonlahor picks who's better - Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale or Tottenham target Emi Martinez











TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that reported Tottenham Hotspur target Emi Martinez is a much better goalkeeper than Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale.

The Argentine was a part of the Gunners’ ranks for a decade before he left the club to join Aston Villa. His stock has gone up significantly since, and he’s now among the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Arsenal fans don’t really care because they have Ramsdale, who is also right up there. Agobonlahor, however, thinks the Gunners number one is not on Martinez’s level, as he said on talkSPORT.

Gabby Agbonlahor says Tottenham target Emi Martinez is better than Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale

The Premier League is filled with top-quality goalkeepers.

Alisson and Ederson lead the way, while David de Gea, Ramsdale, Nick Pope, Martinez, David Raya and Jordan Pickford are all up there as well.

The two Brazilians at Liverpool and Manchester City are the best in the division, but the spot behind them is definitely up for grabs.

Ramsdale and Martinez are two strong contenders, but there can only be one winner. Agbonlahor thinks it’s the Aston Villa man.

He said: “No, he (Ramsdale) is not world-class.

“Yesterday I was talking to someone about Martinez. All the big clubs want Aston Villa’s goalkeeper. I’m saying: ‘You can’t let him go, Aston Villa’. Because every club that’s doing well in world football has got a top, top goalkeeper. And he’s top.

“Martinez is better than Ramsdale for me.”

Tottenham want to sign Martinez

If you ever played for Arsenal, you are expected not to play for Tottenham Hotspur. But, a few players have crossed that line over the years.

Martinez, who spent a decade as a Gunner and publicly claimed he loves Arsenal, could well be the next one to play for both North London clubs – well, if Tottenham get their wish.

TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul revealed recently that Spurs have the strongest interest in Martinez, who is apparently looking for a move away from Aston Villa this summer.

If he’s better than Ramsdale and is willing to forget his Arsenal allegiances, we’re sure most Spurs fans will take him as Hugo Lloris’ successor next season.

