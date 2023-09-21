Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has admitted that Aaron Ramsdale has to consider leaving Arsenal in January if he can’t fight his way back into the team.

Agbonlahor was speaking on TalkSPORT (21/9 7:27am) after Arsenal’s brilliant start to the Champions League campaign.

A 4-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven is exactly how Mikel Arteta would have wanted his side to begin life back in Europe’s top competition.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice looked like they had been playing at this level for years despite making their debuts in the tournament yesterday.

PSV Eindhoven simply couldn’t cope with their attacking threat and ultimately the score line could have been even worse for the Dutch side.

All eyes were on Arteta’s team sheet leading up to the match with a key decision needing to be made in goal.

Aaron Ramsdale started the season as his first-choice goalkeeper, before being replaced by David Raya against Everton.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Spaniard kept his place in the team and produced another clean sheet, making four saves last night.

Gabby Agbonlahor has now suggested that if Raya stays in the team in Europe and the Premier League, Ramsdale has to look to move on in January.

If he has ambitions to play for England at next summer’s European Championships, he can’t afford to be sitting on the bench this season.

Agbonlahor urges Ramsdale to consider January exit

Agbonlahor was asked if David Raya is the only goalkeeper playing for Arsenal, does Aaron Ramsdale have to move in January.

The TalkSPORT pundit replied: “100%. [Dean] Henderson left Manchester United and gone to Crystal Palace and he’s got a task to get Sam Johnstone out the side.

“You have to go and play somewhere, it’s as simple as that and we said about [Kalvin] Phillips and [Harry] Maguire but [Aaron] Ramsdale, he’ll be devastated.

“[He] got his team into the Champions League, was a big part of it, football’s heartless.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Ramsdale will believe he still has a chance to work his way back into Mikel Arteta’s plans, but teams are already considering a January move like Agbonlahor has suggested.

Arteta has suggested he could rotate during matches as well as between games.

It would be an unconventional tactic but it might be the only way Ramsdale earns any minutes in the next few matches.