Fulham promotion hero Marek Rodak seeking exit this summer after losing place to Bernd Leno











Fulham could be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, with Marek Rodak now considering leaving this summer.

The report from The Sun suggests that the 26-year-old wants to play first-team football elsewhere next season.

Marek Rodak is one of the few Fulham academy products that has stuck around for more than a couple of seasons in the first team.

The Slovakian international made his Fulham league debut in the 2019-20 season, after being handed his cup bow by Slavisa Jokanovic in 2017.

He was brought in to replace Marcus Bettinelli during that campaign, and despite being sent off in his second game, maintained his role as first-choice.

Fulham eventually went up through the play-offs thanks to Joe Bryan’s heroics against Brentford.

However, when Fulham reached the Premier League, Rodak was replaced by Alphonse Areola.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

He stuck around, and helped Fulham win the Championship last season with some fantastic displays.

Unfortunately, Bernd Leno was the goalkeeper brought in for this campaign, and Fulham look to have finally ended their yo-yo reputation.

The German has been sensational since his arrival, and given Rodak no chance to earn his place back.

It means Rodak will now have to leave Fulham this summer to start gaining regular minutes again.

Rodak seeking summer exit from Fulham

The report from The Sun states that, ‘Fulham are looking for a new keeper as they fear Marek Rodak will move on in the summer.

‘The Slovakia international, 26, has hardly figured this season and with just a year left on his deal Marco Silva is seeking cover.’

Rodak finally kept his first Premier League clean sheet away to Wolves in August after years of waiting.

The 26-year-old has gone on to make just seven appearances in all competitions this season.

He’s been a dependable servant to the club, sticking around through all the ups and downs.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

If Rodak does leave Fulham this summer, it means Marco Silva loses another homegrown player from his squad.

This could make recruiting a replacement for tricky, and one option would have been bringing Marcus Bettinelli back.

However, he’s just signed a new deal at rivals Chelsea.

Paulo Gazzaniga will return from his loan spell at Girona this summer, but he too may not want to sit on the bench behind Leno.

Marco Silva may end up calling on his Portuguese and Brazilian connections to find Rodak’s replacement.

Show all