Fulham now want 'outstanding' defender with more assists than Andreas Pereira and Willian combined











Fulham want to sign SL Benfica full-back Alex Grimaldo this summer as they continue their Premier League adventure.

Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas provided an update on the 27-year-old defender’s future.

Fulham could confirm their Premier League survival tonight against Aston Villa.

A win would be enough, but in reality, Fulham have been safe for some time.

Many would have predicted Marco Silva to lead Fulham to another relegation, having yo-yoed for years.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

However, the club have exceeded all expectations, and with seven games to go, still have an outside shot of playing in Europe.

They face another side chasing that dream tonight, but attention is already turning to their activity in the summer.

Fulham now want to sign Alex Grimaldo, who would certainly improve the overall quality of the squad.

It was only a few months ago that the Spaniard was being linked with rivals Chelsea.

At this point, a move to Craven Cottage may seem more appealing that their West London neighbours.

Fulham want Grimaldo this summer

The update was shared by Thomas on Twitter, where he said: “Exclusive: Fulham FC want to sign outgoing Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo.

“Club have identified him as outstanding statistical performer with CL experience.

“Fulham looking to strengthen defence this summer with as many as two new CBs and LB.”

Grimaldo would be in direct competition with Antonee Robinson if he joined Fulham this summer.

The American has been linked with a move to Newcastle, and so could end up as a replacement.

Grimaldo isn’t as quick as Robinson, but offers a lot more going forward.

He has ten league assists for Benfica this season, more than Andreas Pereira (six) and Willian (three) combined.

Grimaldo would be a fantastic signing, and given his time spent at Benfica, another Portuguese speaker in the squad.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

It would make adapting to life at Fulham much easier than if he was to join many of their rivals.

The fact that Fulham also want two centre-backs as well as Grimaldo may be bad news for Tosin Adarabioyo.

Fabrizio Romano reported in January that he could leave the club.

Even though he signed a new deal recently, he’s now sharing centre-back duties with Issa Diop alongside Tim Ream.

