Newcastle now want to sign rapid defender who is even faster than Kylian Mbappe











The Athletic reports that Newcastle United are interested in Fulham defender Antonee Robinson, a player who was clocked as one of the fastest at the World Cup last year.

Eddie Howe will be keen to bolster his options at left-back over the summer, with central defender Dan Burn currently filling the role.

Burn has been excellent in the position all season and the 30-year-old is proving to be an astute piece of business from the club.

But the Magpies are lacking options at left-back and with Burn being more defensively-minded, they are in need of another attacking full-back on that side of the pitch.

Of course, Newcastle have been linked with a move for out-of-favour Arsenal star Kieran Tierney. But it seems that they have also been watching Fulham’s Robinson.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Newcastle want Robinson

The Athletic reports that the left-back position is a key area that Newcastle want to strengthen over the summer.

Newcastle have watched Robinson this season, while Howe is also a long-term admirer of Tierney, the outlet notes.

Robinson has been in exceptional form for Marco Silva’s side this season and would go a long way to providing Howe with a more attack-minded left-back.

The 25-year-old also impressed in Qatar with the USMNT last year, despite crashing out at the last-16 stage.

According to Sky Sports, Robinson was clocked as the fourth fastest player at the tournament with a speed of 21.99mph, which bested Kylian Mbappe’s top speed of 21.87mph.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Robinson would certainly provide Newcastle with another pacey option on the left-hand side, but he hasn’t exactly been the most creative outlet for Fulham this season.

The defender has only managed one assist in 26 appearances in all competitions – the same amount as Burn.

Tierney seems to be the top target for Newcastle and it’s easy to see why as he is proven at the highest level. With that being said, if the Scotsman decides to stay in north London, Robinson could be a good option for Howe.

Show all