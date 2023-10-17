Liverpool’s owners FSG reportedly stopped Jorg Schmadtke from signing Romeo Lavia in the summer because of his valuation.

The Reds had an eventful transfer window, didn’t they? They came out of it in great shape, but there were a couple of embarrassing pursuits during the window. The Athletic now share why Liverpool did not sign Lavia after missing out on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

FSG did not sanction Liverpool move for Romeo Lavia

It was no secret during the summer transfer window that Liverpool were interested in signing Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

Jurgen Klopp‘s priority in the summer was a brand-new midfield, and they got deals done for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai fairly quickly.

Liverpool’s pursuit of a new number six, however, became really difficult as deals for both Lavia and Caicedo proved impossible to complete.

Caicedo rejected Liverpool even though the Reds had a deal in place with Brighton, so there wasn’t a lot FSG, Schmadtke and Klopp could’ve done about that.

In the deal to sign Lavia, however, Schmadtke could’ve got it over the line, but The Athletic reveal this week that FSG were simply not willing to go beyond their valuation of the player. That’s why the deal collapsed.

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

In the end, Chelsea signed Lavia for an initial fee of £53 million (BBC).

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

A bullet dodged?

After missing out on both Lavia and Caicedo, Liverpool signed Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch. Both players have done well for the Reds so far.

Lavia, on the other hand, is yet to play a game for Chelsea. He has been injured since he arrived, and the Belgian, sadly, has suffered a setback now which will see him miss a few more weeks.

As things stand, Liverpool fans will feel like they’ve dodged a bullet with Lavia. They would’ve struggled if they had signed a player who would miss the first three or four months of the campaign.

However, Lavia is a fantastic talent, and it won’t surprise us at all if he becomes a star at Chelsea in the coming years.