‘From what I’m told’: Journalist shares what he’s heard now about Pedro Neto and Arsenal

Pedro Neto has been lighting up the Premier League so far this season.

The Portuguese winger has been starring for Wolves this campaign with his fantastic performances down the right flank against some of the very best teams in the division.

As you can imagine, Neto’s performances for Wolves have attracted some knowing glances from some of the top clubs in the Premier League, and one team that has been linked lately is Arsenal.

The Gunners are said to be interested in Neto, but according to James Benge, speaking on Inside Arsenal, this deal will not be easy to do from a financial point of view after Arsenal’s big summer spending spree.

Neto deal not easy

Benge shared what he knows about Neto and Arsenal.

“Correct me if I’m wrong, but I’ve not been told that anything is imminent. From what I’m told with the financials it would certainly involve some detailed conversations with the ownership, with Vinai, about how you can finance that deal because Arsenal ran into complications financing the signing of David Raya, so mid-season signing Pedro Neto, very expensive,” Benge said.

Neto wouldn’t be cheap

It’s hard to see this deal happening in January all things considered.

Neto will not be cheap after his fantastic start to the season with Wolves, and after spending over £200m in the summer, Arsenal are really pushing it financially.

Of course, as Benge says, perhaps the owners can figure out a way to get this done, but the January window is often a difficult one, even when you’re not spending tons in the summer, let alone after splashing out the way Arsenal did.

Sadly, this one may have to wait until next summer if Arsenal want to get this deal done.

Neto remains a player to keep an eye on from an Arsenal point of view.