Reports from France hint at devastating William Saliba news for Arsenal











William Saliba could be ruled out for Arsenal at Crystal Palace tomorrow with a back injury, according to reports from France.

The central defender came off in midweek as Arsenal lost to Sporting Lisbon. However, he was set to assessed by the Gunners medical staff with some hope that Saliba might even be fit to play against Palace.

However, it seems as though those hopes are fading after French outlet RMC – as quoted by Get French Football – claimed that Saliba is struggling with a back injury and is set to withdraw from the France squad.

That, in turn, surely means Saliba will miss tomorrow’s Arsenal v Crystal Palace clash. The defender was hoping to be fit and after Takehiro Tomiyasu also went down injured, it means Mikel Arteta’s options are stretched.

For Arsenal, losing Saliba at this stage of the season could be catastrophic. The bonus, of course, is that there is a two week break now and if Saliba is coming out of the French squad, that allows Arsenal’s medical team to get to work.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

TBR’s View: Saliba reports will worry Arsenal fans but more to come

There caveat with this information is that, as yet, there’s been no follow up from any English outlets to suggest the same.

However, RMC are on the ball when it comes to the France national team and if this is correct, then it could be a nightmare for Arsenal.

Of course, it might also be a blessing and if the injury to Saliba isn’t too bad, then it’s an ideal time to rest.

But while the news filters through properly about Saliba and his injury, Arsenal fans will be waiting nervously.

If the Frenchman does indeed have a bad knock that keeps him out for a bit, then it could have huge implications for Arsenal’s title hopes.