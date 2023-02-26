Fraser Forster lauds 'fantastic' Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris











Fraser Forster has admitted to The Times that he would like to become Tottenham Hotspur’s number one, but insisted that he is a huge admirer of teammate Hugo Lloris.

Forster has a really good opportunity right now. The 34-year-old arrived in the summer to provide cover for Lloris. It appeared to be a smart move with the Englishman still capable of massive saves.

Obviously, there was a chance that Forster would spend the entire Premier League campaign on the bench, just as Pierluigi Gollini had last season. But the former Southampton man has had his chance.

Forster praises Lloris

Lloris has missed the last few games with injury.

Forster had a nightmare Premier League bow for the club, conceding four at Leicester. There is an argument however, that he could not have done much about the goals.

And he followed that by making a magnificent save against AC Milan in the Champions League. His first clean sheet came in the win over West Ham last weekend.

Lloris had not had the best time before his injury. And with that, there is perhaps a chance for Forster to push to keep his spot once the Frenchman is back fit.

Certainly, Forster would love to prove himself during this run in the side.

“Obviously everyone in football dreams of being the number one at a club of this stature and I would like to do that if I ever got the opportunity,” he told The Times. “But equally, I’m fully aware Hugo is here and what he’s done in the game and he’s a fantastic person as well.”

Spurs understudy has a real opportunity

Forster’s stock has declined in recent years. However, he does still have an ability to produce match-winning displays. Few Rangers and Celtic fans will forget his heroics in the 2019 Scottish League Cup final, which some will always now remember as the Fraser Forster final.

Tottenham are surely going to sign a new number one in the summer. It does appear that the time has come to move on from Lloris. But it will do Spurs no harm at all if Forster sets his sights on being first-choice for the rest of the campaign.