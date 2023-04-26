Frank Lampard unsure on Mason Mount's Chelsea future amid Arsenal links











Frank Lampard has admitted that he’s unsure if Mason Mount has played his last game for Chelsea, after rumours Arsenal want to sign him.

Arsenal are likely to be seeking reinforcements in midfield this summer after what has been a brilliant campaign so far.

Mikel Arteta’s men will be hoping to head into the summer window as Premier League champions, but their return to Champions League football should already be enough to attract top-class players.

Of course, the Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for Declan Rice, but they are also keeping tabs on Mason Mount’s situation at Chelsea.

Indeed, Arsenal have reportedly already held talks with Mount over a possible switch to north London this summer.

Now, Chelsea’s caretaker boss, Frank Lampard, has admitted that he’s unsure if the 24-year-old has played his last game for the club.

Lampard unsure on Mount’s future

Speaking to Football.London, Lampard was asked if Mount has already played his last game for Chelsea after picking up an injury which will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

“I don’t know the answer to that [if he has played his final game for Chelsea], it’s a conversation between Mason and the club,” he said. “It’s not final at this point and we’ll have to see because those conversations are ongoing.

“It’s a shame for me personally because I think everyone knows how I feel about working with Mason and I like to think he feels the same about me and we could have done with him in the games we’ve played already this season.

“But the bigger picture is something that’s going to become clearer in the next weeks and months, and that will be the club and Mason together having conversations.”

Of course, Mount will have just a year left on his current deal with Chelsea come the summer and he’s attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool, as well as Arsenal.

He’s endured a difficult season at Stamford Bridge as he had fallen down the pecking order under Graham Potter. But Mount is undoubtedly still a quality operator and it’s no surprise that he has plenty of admirers.

It will reportedly take £70 million to lure him away from Stamford Bridge though, despite his contract situation.

Arsenal clearly need to bolster their midfield options in the summer, but it’s debatable whether or not they need another player like Mount. Arteta already has one of the best creative midfielders in the league in Martin Odegaard, while it’s still early days for Fabio Vieira.

The Gunners will surely prioritise the base of their midfield, where they lack a like-for-like replacement for Thomas Partey.

