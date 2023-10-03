Frank Lampard has raved about Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, a player who Tottenham Hotspur made a deadline-day bid for last month.

The Englishman was expected by many to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer, but he has started each of the Blues’ first seven Premier League games. He is a key member of Mauricio Pochettino‘s squad, and Lampard absolutely loves him.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Frank Lampard raves about Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is a fantastic talent, everybody knows that.

The 23-year-old made a fantastic name for himself during his loan spell at Crystal Palace, but his performances for Chelsea last season were inconsistent.

However, every manager he has played under has stuck by him, and Frank Lampard has now revealed the reason behind that decision. The Blues legend claimed that Gallagher is absolutely incredible behind the scenes every single day.

Lampard said on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports: “He’s an amazing character and a big talent, he has a talent for scoring goals from midfield.

“He has a real talent and energy and that is a massive attribute for a midfield player but one of the things I found working with him is a lot of the things you don’t see, as a manager you see things that people on the outside don’t and when you see people who want to train at a level and want to work hard and show you something every day..

“Sometimes, when you pick a team people ask why do you keep playing Conor Gallagher, the answer is because what I see from him every day, his desire to play for the club, his ability to affect people just by his standards and when I went back just to see the squad which was low for many reasons but the boy trained every day like he wanted to show you something, so I have a lot of admiration for him.

“I really hope this run of games he is getting and being club captain is a chance for him to kick on with his Chelsea career because I know what it means to him.”

Tottenham made a deadline-day bid to sign him

Tottenham Hotspur were very active on transfer deadline day last month, weren’t they?

Spurs signed Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest, but they were also very keen on bringing in a new midfielder and a defender. Conor Gallagher was Ange Postecoglou’s choice to be his new man in the middle of the park.

GiveMeSport claimed on transfer deadline day that Tottenham had tabled a £40 million bid to sign the midfielder from Chelsea.

That move didn’t materialise then, but it will be interesting to see if Postecoglou will go back in with another offer in the January transfer window.