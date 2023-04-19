Frank Lampard makes claim about Arsenal right before Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final last night











Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has now made a claim about Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team as his side continue to struggle.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid, Lampard was asked about what was going wrong at Stamford Bridge.

The interim Chelsea boss couldn’t prevent his side from losing to the Spanish champions 2-0 last night.

A double from exciting young forward Rodrygo meant the tie ended 4-0 on aggregate.

Photo by Federico Titone/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Chelsea continue to struggle to score goals, and have lost every match Lampard has been in charge of.

In stark contrast to Lampard’s Chelsea, Arsenal are flying in the Premier League right now.

They have a huge clash against Manchester City on the horizon that will likely decide the destination of the title.

Lampard admitted that he’s jealous of one aspect of Mikel Arteta’s team compared to his own.

After years of struggling outside of the top four, The Emirates is currently the only London stadium that looks like it will be hosting Champions League football next season.

Lampard makes Arsenal claim ahead of Chelsea defeat

Asked about what was annoying him most about Chelsea’s current set-up, Lampard said: “Our physical output in the game [was most annoying].

“I managed here and coached here at Chelsea before and I understand that where you are where you want to be, physically you have to be there.

“The teams like Man City, Liverpool for the last five or six years, or Arsenal now – they have that. But for whatever reason we have fallen short of that.”

There are plenty of things going wrong at Chelsea right now, and Lampard doesn’t have much time to turn it around.

Photo by Steve Bardens – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Whereas Mikel Arteta has been given plenty of time to get his Arsenal squad into the shape he would like, and is reaping the benefits.

Even the likes of Bukayo Saka – who isn’t the most commanding presence on the pitch – rarely gets pushed aside by defenders.

He’s been called ‘world-class’ by one of the Premier League peers, and it’s hard to argue against that right now.

Lampard will be looking over at Arsenal with a level of jealousy right now given Chelsea’s current predicament.

Whoever takes over from him on a permanent basis has a real job on their hands to turn the club around.

