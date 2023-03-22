Four Tottenham players could be in real danger of being sold if Antonio Conte gets sacked











Antonio Conte’s future at Tottenham Hotspur looks uncertain to say the least, with reports suggesting that he could be facing the sack this week.

The Italian launched a stunning attack on Tottenham’s players after the 3-3 draw at Southampton over the weekend, while he also mentioned the club’s lack of silverware under ENIC over the past 20 years.

It seems likely that Antonio Conte will part ways with Tottenham at some point this week after his outburst, with The Telegraph reporting that he is expected to be sacked in the coming days.

And with Conte seemingly heading out the door, a few players may face uncertain futures in north London, particularly Hugo Lloris, Davinson Sanchez, Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon.

Four players in danger of being sold if Conte leaves

Perisic was only brought in on a free transfer over the summer, but it’s fair to say that he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations in north London so far.

The 34-year-old was expected to dramatically improve the quality of Conte’s options for the left wing-back role, but he has even lost his place in the side to Ben Davies in recent weeks.

There’s no doubt that Perisic was a ‘Conte signing’ after the Croatian had played under him at Inter Milan.

And in our view, he could be headed for the exit door if he doesn’t fit into the new manager’s plans, especially with Destiny Udogie set to return to Tottenham from a loan spell at Udinese.

Hugo Lloris’ future as Tottenham’s number one looked doubtful even before rumours about Conte’s future gathered pace.

The Frenchman is currently sidelined with a knee injury but his form has been called into question this season after some high profile blunders.

At 36, Tottenham will want to start thinking about his long-term replacement and they’ve already been linked with moves for the likes of Jordan Pickford and David Raya.

A new manager may want to speed the process of replacing Tottenham’s captain up a bit, depending on their playing style. It’s well-documented that Lloris struggles with the ball at his feet, which wouldn’t suit a new manager who favours a possession-based approach.

As for Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez, both players have struggled for minutes under Conte this season.

Sessegnon did enjoy a promising patch of form under the Italian last season and the same goes for Sanchez as he stepped in for Cristian Romero for the final six games of the campaign.

But it’s fair to say that the duo just haven’t reached their potential during their time at Spurs and any new manager will surely be looking to upgrade the squad.

Tottenham are in need of a clear out over the summer as there are far too many players at the club who simply aren’t at the required level if they really want to compete for the biggest honours.

And Spurs fans will certainly hope that any potential Conte-replacement takes a good look at his squad, rather than giving certain players yet another lifeline in north London.

