‘Forget that’: Pundit says there is absolutely no chance of ‘unbelievable’ player joining Arsenal

Jamie O’Hara has told an Arsenal fan that they were talking nonsense after suggesting that Harry Kane should join Mikel Arteta’s side amid doubts over his Tottenham Hotspur future.

O’Hara was speaking to the supporter on talkSPORT after the Gunners struck a psychological blow ahead of the new Premier League season by winning the Community Shield on Sunday.

Of course, on the same afternoon, Harry Kane was scoring four times for Tottenham in their win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

O’Hara dismisses idea Kane could join Arsenal

So could Kane do the unthinkable and end up joining Arsenal? Well, one Gunners supporter suggested that he should be open to the idea of following in the footsteps of Sol Campbell by moving across North London.

Kane’s contract at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expires next year. Certainly, it feels safe to say that there is absolutely no chance of Daniel Levy selling him to Arsenal in this window.

But O’Hara is convinced that Kane joining Arsenal on a free transfer is just as unlikely. The pundit was absolutely adamant that the 30-year-old would not make the move to the Emirates.

“Forget that. You’re just talking nonsense because it ain’t going to happen. It’s never going to happen in a million years. It’s not possible,” he told talkSPORT.

It is always dangerous to rule anything out in the transfer window. But you can understand why O’Hara has little doubt about ruling out Kane joining Arsenal.

Obviously, Sol Campbell made the switch. And he was vindicated for that move over the next few years. But there are not many players who would seriously consider such a move after proving to be so important for Tottenham.

Kane is going to have his pick of the best sides in the world if he leaves Spurs on a free transfer in a year. And he would probably leave with a lot of fans’ understanding in that instance given the ‘unbelievable‘ service he has given to the club.

But that legacy will be completely tarnished if he made the move to Arsenal. The Gunners are on the up. But he clearly does not have to join Arteta’s ranks if he wants to win trophies.

Recency bias is probably a factor. But it is surely fair to say that it would be so much more shocking than Campbell’s move if Kane ended up moving to Arsenal in a year.