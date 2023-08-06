‘My feeling is’: Jurgen Klinsmann makes Harry Kane prediction after Bayern Munich submit £86m bid

Jürgen Klinsmann believes that the Harry Kane saga is going to go down to the wire this month, but suggested that his feeling is that the Tottenham Hotspur star will end up at Bayern Munich.

Klinsmann was speaking to ESPN about the future of the 30-year-old as the Bavarian side continue to push to try and sign the Spurs talisman.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

As reported by the Daily Mail, Bayern Munich have made what they consider to be their final bid for Harry Kane – worth £86 million.

Klinsmann thinks Kane will end up at Bayern

The report noted that a deadline has been set. Nevertheless, Daniel Levy is yet to respond to the bid. And Kane wants his future resolved before Tottenham kick off their Premier League campaign next weekend.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

That would suggest that Spurs fans will know in the coming days whether or not Kane will be in their squad for the first-half of the season at least.

But Klinsmann believes that there could be a twist to come. And he suggested that he could see the England captain making the same move he made 28 years ago.

“I know obviously well enough Harry Kane’s background, history, and what he’s done for the club. It’s unbelievable, it’s incredible. But obviously, especially in football, life is about winning games and winning trophies. And this is the moment now where he may have to make up his mind. If it’s his decision, probably the deal might be done already. But it’s also the club’s decision. And that’s where things stand now. Spurs, understandably, want a lot of money for him,” he told ESPN.

“It’s going to go down to the wire. I think they probably will wait until the end of August, talking back and forth. But my feeling is he will go to Bayern.”

Bayern must, at this point, be imploring Kane to try and make a move happen. They obviously believe that he wants to join. But they are clearly struggling to convince Daniel Levy to let him go.

It would certainly be a lot easier for them if Kane made it abundantly clear that he wants to leave Tottenham and move to Bavaria.

Publicly at least, Kane has not done that.

If he does want to leave, he will be wary of damaging his relationship with supporters beyond repair. He will also know that the worse case scenario for him would be making it clear that he wants to go, and then not getting his move until next summer.

It is slightly surprising to hear that Klinsmann believes that Kane may be Bayern-bound. If they had made an offer Levy was happy with, surely it would not have taken long to accept it.

Tottenham, if they do cash in, need as much time as possible to move on and try and move forward. So mulling over a final offer would make little sense if they plan to let him go.