Footage has now been released of what Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did as soon as Marcus Rashford scored at the Emirates on Sunday.

Arsenal released their Bench Cam footage after a fantastic victory over Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta is typically one of the most animated managers on the touchline in the Premier League.

He’s quick to let his players – and occasionally the officials – how he feels throughout a match.

After admitting he used 43 different formations against Manchester City, he’s no stranger to adjusting his tactics during games.

In order to do so, he needs to be in constant communication with his team.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta certainly wasn’t pleased when Arsenal conceded the opening goal of Sunday’s match after Marcus Rashford hit his side on the counter.

His effort was tipped onto the post by Aaron Ramsdale but instead of ricocheting to safety, it nestled in the back of the net.

Arsenal’s manager immediately responded on the touchline, using the break in play to his advantage.

Arteta reacted brilliantly to Rashford’s goal against Arsenal

The footage released by Arsenal saw Arteta’s mood reflect that of the home fans in the stadium when Rashford’s strike found the back of the net.

However, before play restarts, Arteta calls over his captain Martin Odegaard and is seen providing plenty of instructions.

Whatever he said at that moment had an immediate effect.

Arsenal went down the other end and an attack down the left-hand side eventually saw Gabriel Martinelli play the ball to Odegaard.

The Norwegian made no mistake and his powerful effort gave Andre Onana no chance as he levelled the scores.

Photo by Federico Guerra Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It was a match of tight margins, with Gabriel Magalhaes narrowly playing Alejandro Garnacho offside when the visitors thought they retook the lead in the final stages of the match.

Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus won Arsenal the match in added time, but Arteta’s instructions to Odegaard after Rashford’s goal had an equally important impact.

Arteta’s actions on the side of the pitch split opinion, but Arsenal fans won’t be too upset when they immediately lead to goals like they did on Sunday.