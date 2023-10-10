Folarin Balogun claims 22-year-old Arsenal star is the strongest attacker he’s ever played with

Folarin Balogun has now suggested that Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is the strongest forward he’s ever played with in his career to date.

Via BBC Sport on X, Balogun was asked to create his ultimate striker by taking one attribute from a number of players.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Balogun named his former Arsenal teammate Saka when picking his forward with the best strength.

Among the other categories, Balogun picked Harry Kane for his finishing and Troy Deeney for his work rate.

Of course, Balogun’s own performances in France for Monaco have been receiving a lot of attention of late.

Despite him still finding his feet at this new club, Balogun has already had some sensational moments back in Ligue 1.

And that has begged the question among Arsenal fans of whether Mikel Arteta made a mistake letting Balogun go.

It would seem that the biggest frustration for fans is that they never got to see Balogun get a proper chance back at the club after his loan.

Despite featuring in pre-season alongside Saka for Arsenal, that return was cut quite short.

Balogun thinks Saka has world-class qualities at Arsenal

Although Balogun chose to praise a Tottenham Hotspur player in his picks, that shouldn’t cause too much controversy.

Harry Kane is indisputably one of the best finishers in world football.

Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

And there’s certainly a few clubs that could do with the kind of striker Balogun ended up describing.

Of course, Ian Wright has recently suggested that Kai Havertz should be getting more chances up front for Arsenal.

Wright noticed that Havertz was a much more effective focal point for the side against Manchester City when compared to Eddie Nketiah.

And some Arsenal fans may be interested to hear Wright’s honest take on Balogun leaving the side this summer.

Nonetheless, it will be well received that Balogun is still full of praise for Saka, an old Arsenal teammate.