Folarin Balogun admits he's still not certain if he'll be at Arsenal next season











Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun has admitted that he’s not certain what his future holds after this season.

Balogun was speaking to Sky Sports News during his loan spell at Stade Reims.

Arsenal are having an incredible season, and could lift their first Premier League trophy in nearly two decades.

Mikel Arteta brought in Gabriel Jesus in the summer and he revolutionised their attack.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have come on leaps and bounds under Arteta, but the Brazilian’s introduction has tied everything together.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

His injury at the World Cup gave Eddie Nketiah a chance to lead the line, and he surpassed many people’s expectations.

However, Mikel Arteta decided Arsenal still needed more attacking options.

Leandro Trossard was signed from Brighton and has hit the ground running.

The Belgian’s versatility has been essential, and he’s even filled in as a central forward when needed.

All of this means Folarin Balogun’s route to the first team at Arsenal in the future is looking difficult to navigate.

He’s now shared that he isn’t sure what’s going to happen next season.

Balogun opens up on Arsenal future

The 21-year-old was asked if he had spoken to the club about next season and said: “There’s discussions that need to take place and it’s not a decision that will only with me.

“The club will let me know their point of view and I’m sure we’ll come to an agreement.”

It’s hard to see how Balogun can break into the Arsenal team in the short-term.

He may prove to be a useful option in the squad, but will be competing with Eddie Nketiah to be Gabriel Jesus’s back-up.

Another loan move may make sense for Balogun, however, if he has a poor season it could affect his value.

Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Inter Milan believe they can sign Balogun for £22m this summer.

It’s a significant fee for an academy graduate, but some Gunners fans will be frustrated that he’s never really been given a chance at The Emirates.

Balogun’s future at Arsenal will become clearer in the summer.

He’s likely to have plenty of suitors if he does decide to move on.

