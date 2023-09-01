Five clubs now trying to sign Tottenham’s ‘excellent’ midfielder before 11pm deadline

Tottenham are still working on things as the deadline draws near and that includes players who could leave as well.

Spurs have been busy all day and are trying to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea, albeit a deal looks unlikely.

Brennan Johnson is set to sign for Tottenham if he can complete his medical and other checks before the 11pm deadline.

And now, it also looks like young midfielder Harvey White could be on his way out of Spurs.

Harvey White to leave Tottenham with five clubs interested

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Tottenham have a wealth of interest in White as the deadline approaches.

O’Rourke has taken to X to claim that five teams now want to land him. Hearts, Ross County, Stevenage, Cheltenham, and Tranmere are all thought to be keen on the youngster

Reports earlier in the day claimed that Tottenham were indeed struggling to find a buyer for White, despite being happy to sell him.

With the clubs being mentioned here being keen, it seems a sale is unlikely and White is more than likely to leave on loan if a deal is done.

The ‘excellent‘ youngster has failed to really have an impact at first-team level at Tottenham and now a move away appears best for everyone involved.

Whether or not something gets done before 11pm, however, remains to be seen.