Bayern Munich still believe that they have a chance of convincing Harry Kane to join them from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

That is according to Bild journalist Christian Falk, who has taken to Twitter to suggest that Bayern have the means to afford the 29-year-old in the transfer window.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It has appeared increasingly likely that Harry Kane will remain at Spurs ahead of next season. The number of clubs who would be able to sign the ‘exceptional‘ striker was always small. And that group gets even smaller when you consider that Daniel Levy will almost definitely not want to let him join another Premier League team.

Bayern think Kane move is still possible

Reports from 90min this week suggested that Tottenham believe that Kane could yet be persuaded to sign a new contract.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

However, the Daily Mail has more recently suggested that Kane wants Levy to reduce his asking price to £80 million in the hope that it persuades Manchester United back into the race.

So it would seem that Kane is open to leaving. And Falk has suggested that Bayern Munich will be there if the chance to sign him crops up.

The journalist claimed that the Bavarian giants believe that a move is possible…

Bayern still hope to be able to convince Harry Kane to move to Bundesliga. The transfer would be financially possible @FCBayern @BILD_Sport @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 21, 2023

There is surely no doubt that Levy would rather sell Kane to Bayern than Manchester United. Kane playing for anyone else will be painful for Tottenham fans. But seeing him play week-in, week-out in the Premier League will be particularly difficult to stomach.

So if Kane makes it absolutely clear that he wants to leave, selling him to the Bundesliga champions will certainly be the preferred choice for the Tottenham hierarchy.

If Falk is correct, Kane will seemingly be content with that. But the onus is definitely on the striker to make a move happen this summer if he wants it.