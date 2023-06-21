Harry Kane is hoping that Daniel Levy will drop his asking price by £20 million to tempt Manchester United back into the race to sign the Tottenham Hotspur talisman this summer.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which suggests that Erik ten Hag’s side are currently focusing on other targets due to the striker’s £100 million price-tag.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

It appears increasingly likely that Harry Kane will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer. And it seemed that he may be content with that possibility.

Kane hopes Levy drops asking price to tempt Manchester United back into race

In fact, reports from 90min, Spurs are confident of convincing the 29-year-old to sign a new contract. But the Daily Mail is now telling a different story.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

According to the Mail, Kane wants Manchester United to return to the race this summer. And thus, he is hoping that Levy will drop his asking price to £80 million as that is what it may take for United to reignite their interest.

Currently, United are not prepared to pay £100 million for someone who turns 30 next month and whose deal expires in a year.

It would be a shock if Levy had any interest in letting Kane go for £80 million. You would imagine if he was open to a compromise, he would not want to wait until later in the window to let that happen.

It is going to do Tottenham no favours at all if they have to replace Kane much closer to the season’s start. Levy would have known the risks of keeping him for another year. So he will surely have no plans to drop the asking price.

The situation may change if Kane makes it abundantly clear that he wants to go. But that seems unlikely to happen given the legacy he is set to leave with Tottenham.

He has been an ‘incredible‘ servant. And after previously threatening to damage his relationship with fans – when Manchester City were heavily linked – Kane will be wary of making any kind of public push to go to Old Trafford.