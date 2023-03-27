Financial expert shares what Everton sources have now told him about their FFP situation











Everton Football Club’s finances are set to be reviewed following a Premier League referral, and there are now suggestions that a recent transfer may have taken the club over the Financial Fair Play limit.

The Liverpool Echo reports that Everton are set to publish their accounts for the 2021/22 financial year as the club faces allegations made by the Premier League regarding a breach of the profit and sustainability rules for that period.

Furthermore, financial expert Kieran Maguire told Sky Sports, via Liverpool World, the he had, “heard from sources on Merseyside, but not from the club that this is in relation to a transfer which potentially took Everton over the FFP limit.”

Although Maguire stresses that “at present Everton are innocent of all things”, Everton fans will still face an anxious wait as an independent commission will investigate the club’s finances.

However, Everton have denied the allegations, and have confirmed that they have been in regular contact with the Premier League regarding their financial situation, with full compliance.

A statement released via Everton’s official website read: “The club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations.”

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Everton’s finances have been under scrutiny for some time, having posted losses of £370m over the past three years, far above the £105m permitted for that time period.

FFP investigation at Everton highlights the need for further fan protests

Everton fans have been protesting against the club’s ownership for some time now, with demonstrations planned prior to every home game until there is a change of leadership.

With the club now under financial scrutiny, such demonstrations are likely to increase as the passionate Goodison fanbase becomes increasingly concerned regarding the future of Everton Football Club.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

A poor start to the 2022/23 season leaves Everton in a second successive relegation scrap, as the club dispensed with the services of Frank Lampard after less than a year in charge.

The appointment of the experienced Sean Dyche provides hope of Premier League survival, but investment in the squad is a must for the Blues this summer, especially in attack, but until an investigation into the club’s financial situation is complete, uncertainty hangs over Goodison Park.