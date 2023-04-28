‘Fighting everybody’: Pundit says £30m Arsenal player is a bad egg











John Giles has continued his crusade against Granit Xhaka

The pundit hammered the Swiss midfielder last week after the Gunners’ game against Southampton, and he’s once again singled the £30m midfielder out for criticism after his showing against Manchester City.

Speaking to Off The Ball, Giles stated that he’s never rated Xhaka, while he’s also claimed that he’s not a good character, believing that the midfielder was looking for a fight against City on Wednesday evening as the two teams got into a bit of a scuffle.

Xhaka a bad egg

The pundit gave his verdict on Xhaka.

“The weak players show up and I mentioned three players there. Especially Xhaka. I’ve never rated Xhaka. He made a big mess at Liverpool and with lads like that in these crucial matches, the character comes out and I don’t think they’re good characters who want to be fighting everybody,” Giles said.

Not that player

It would have been fair to say this sort of thing about Xhaka three or four years ago maybe, but nowadays he’s not that kind of player.

Indeed, while Xhaka may still have a bit of a short fuse at times, he seems to be incredibly well respected amongst the squad, and he rarely lets his temper get the better of him these days.

The reality is that Mikel Arteta won’t stand for bad eggs within his squad. He release Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for exactly that reason, and the fact that Xhaka is still a key player in his first-team tells you all you need to know about his personality.

Xhaka is one of the most mis-judged players in the Premier League, and we can’t help but fell that Giles has the wrong end of the stick here.

