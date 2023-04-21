‘Clown’: Pundit says Arsenal’s £30m player is a walking disaster











John Giles has hammered Granit Xhaka as Arsenal make their final push to win the Premier League title.

Speaking on Off The Ball, Giles was speaking about Arsenal’s chances of winning the title, and he’s picked out Xhaka as one player who will be a problem for the Gunners in the final weeks of the season.

Giles pointed out Xhaka’s incident with Trent Alexander-Arnold as the type of issue that will plague Arsenal if the persevere with Xhaka, labelling the £30m midfielder as a ‘clown’.

Xhaka a disaster

Giles gave his verdict on the midfielder.

“In my opinion Arsenal don’t have a player in their team that can do that. I think Xhaka is a disaster and I think Gabriel is a disaster,” Giles said.

“I don’t trust these guys, Xhaka did it at Liverpool and riled up the crowd. They were winning 2-0, you keep that, you don’t do anything wrong, this fella, clown, the Liverpool crowd did change and gave them an excuse to get into their team and they went on to do it.”

Enigma

No player in the Premier League is more of an enigma than Granit Xhaka.

The Swiss midfielder can just as easily win you a game as he can lose you a game, and that’s the issue Mikel Arteta has.

Arsenal play Manchester City next week, and it wouldn’t surprise us at all if Xhaka put in a heroic performance and won the game for his team, but it also wouldn’t be shocking if he got a first-half red card and cost his team the game.

Xhaka has been tremendous this season, but, as Giles says, he can sometimes be too unreliable for a team pushing for the Premier League title.

