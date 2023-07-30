‘Fearless’ Newcastle youngster now set for loan exit, medical has already been booked

Newcastle United’s Harrison Ashby could be close to leaving the club on loan to Championship side Swansea City.

That’s according to the BBC who say Swansea are closing in on a deal for a season-long loan.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Asbhy is one of three strong targets for the Welsh club who are all said to be close to completion.

Michael Duff, Swansea’s manager, revealed the club did have three medicals booked for Monday morning but wouldn’t confirm one was for Ashby.

A loan move for Harrison Ashby may come as a surprise to Newcastle fans given their lack of recruitment at full-back.

Newcastle signed Ashby in a £3m deal from West Ham in January.

West Ham were very reluctant to let the defender go given he had successfully captained various youth categories at the club.

However, Ashby was keen to seek first team chances, something you would of thought must have been mapped out in Newcastle’s approach.

And with Emil Krafth still injured, and a deal for Tino Livramento seemingly no further progressed, Ashby looked good backup for Kieran Trippier.

Ashby has been impressing on Newcastle’s pre-season tour and represents something of a coup for Swansea City if completed.

Ashby close to leaving Newcastle for Swansea loan

Despite only being 21, ‘fearless’ Harrison Ashby has a reputation as a real leader from his West Ham days.

The right-back would surely benefit any Championship side on loan this season and Swansea will be keen to get the deal over the line.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League

You would have thought that Eddie Howe does have a plan for the Scotland under-21 international in his long-term vision.

Ashby, who can also play at centre-back, will have to see this loan as a key opportunity to build on his pre-season form.

Howe’s apparent reluctance to use the defender as a backup this season may be because of his lack of senior experience.

And Newcastle must be hoping that Ashby’s Swansea loan will solve that.