‘Fearless’ £17m player now set to start for West Ham tonight in Carabao Cup

West Ham United defender Kostantinos Mavropanos is now set to start for David Moyes’ side in the Carabao Cup tonight.

That’s according to The Athletic who shared a report detailing what Mavropanos can bring to the side.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Whilst Kurt Zouma’s place in the XI is secured long-term, that can’t be said of Nayef Aguerd right now.

Despite some outstanding performances since joining, and interest from Manchester City, Aguerd’s game is now littered with mistakes.

The Moroccan has been costly for West Ham despite a strong start to the season.

And it would seem that Mavropanos now has every chance of winning his spot.

The ‘fearless’ Greece international has glowing reviews from his days in Germany and with his national team.

And the £17m defender will now look to build on his first start for the club in the Europa League last week.

Of course, Mavropanos does have a lot of appealing aspects to his game which bodes well for a West Ham start.

The centre-back holds a real set-piece threat – a handy asset when you are playing alongside James Ward-Prowse.

Mavropanos set to start for West Ham tonight

Both Zouma and Aguerd have already scored headers courtesy of a Ward-Prowse assist this season.

And it certainly wouldn’t seem that Mavropanos will be a downgrade there.

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

It’s a very positive problem for Moyes, and one he seemed to manufacture in the summer.

West Ham had bids rejected for Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and it was clear that Moyes saw a weakness in his side.

Of course, alongside Mavropanos West Ham do also have Thilo Kehrer and Angelo Ogbonna, players who can start at the highest level.

It’s a very healthy situation to have for Moyes and it’s further testament to how well the side have spent the Declan Rice money.