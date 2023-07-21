Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move for Tosin Adarabioyo but now the player is attracting interest from a club in Europe.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano was able to report on this fresh interest in the centre-back, who reports say is a target of Tottenham.

Tweeting about new interest in the Tottenham target, Romano said: “AS Monaco, looking for centre backs on the market. Mohammed Salisu is in the list, alongside Tosin Adarabioyo — both are being considered as concrete names for this summer. Talks will take place soon to discuss terms and conditions of both deals.”

With a top club from Ligue 1 interested, Tottenham may need to make a move sooner rather than later for Adarabioyo.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Monaco want Tottenham target Adarabioyo

The English defender, who Fulham signed from Manchester City, has a reported price tag of £13million this summer transfer window.

He would definitely add some good quality to the Spurs defence, who leaked 63 goals in the Premier League last season.

The centre-back has also been praised by manager Pep Guardiola, with the Manchester City coach calling him ‘fast and strong’.

Tottenham are definitely targeting another defender this summer, and this has seen them not just linked to the Fulham defender. Reports have also linked them with Micky van de Ven.

Photo by Victoria Haydn/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

With the North London side conceding the sixth most goals in the Premier League last season, it would be great to see Spurs not just sign one centre-back, but a couple.

They finished eighth last season and didn’t manage to qualify for Europe. This emphasises their need to rebuild and it feels like now is the perfect time to do so with new manager Ange Postecoglou now in charge.

When other clubs like Monaco come calling, you need to act quick to make sure you do not miss out on the signing. If Spurs seriously want Adarabioyo then they need to make a move soon.