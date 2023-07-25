Chelsea reportedly want around £50 million for Conor Gallagher this summer, after claims Ange Postecoglou wants him at Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to The Athletic, with the outlet claiming that West Ham have already had a £40 million for Gallagher knocked back by the Blues.

Tottenham could be searching for another fresh face in midfield depending on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s future.

The Dane has been heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, with Spurs eyeing Gallagher as a potential replacement.

Indeed, The Daily Mail recently claimed that Postecoglou views the 23-year-old as the perfect fit for his system.

But Tottenham will have to part with a sizeable fee to land the Aussie’s preferred target this summer.

Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Chelsea want £50m for Gallagher

The Athletic reports that Chelsea are yet to offer Gallagher fresh terms, with the midfielder’s deal set to run until 2025.

It’s noted that the Blues have made interested clubs aware he is available for the right price, with £50 million expected to be enough to get a deal done.

Gallagher has struggled for minutes at Chelsea after enjoying a brilliant 2021-22 campaign on loan at Crystal Palace.

The 23-year-old was ‘fantastic’ at Selhurst Park but failed to nail down a place in Chelsea’s side after returning to Stamford Bridge.

Spurs and West Ham are reportedly leading the fight to sign Gallagher this summer, but it would be a surprise to see either side match Chelsea’s demands.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

Tottenham have hardly pushed the boat out this summer and it’s difficult to see them paying more for Gallagher than the fee they paid Leicester City to snap up James Maddison.

Gallagher is undoubtedly an exciting prospect and would fit Postecoglou’s system well. But £50 million seems a bit steep for a player who barely featured for Chelsea last season.