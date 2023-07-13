‘Fantastic’ striker Dyche would love at Everton is now considering offer from Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso is looking to rival Everton for Wout Weghorst, with the striker considering a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

That is according to Kicker, which suggests that he could return to the Bundesliga in this window.

Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

There is a question mark over the future of Wout Weghorst this summer. But it does seem that Sean Dyche is looking to be reunited with the Dutchman ahead of his first full season at Goodison Park.

Everton facing Bayer Leverkusen battle for Wout Weghorst

Reports from 90min this week claimed that Everton want Weghorst as the Toffees look to sign another striker.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Dyche previously brought the 30-year-old to Burnley. And Everton need an inspired window after battling relegation for the last two years in the Premier League.

But it seems that they face a tough fight to sign Weghorst. Kicker is claiming that the forward is now considering a move to Leverkusen, with former Liverpool star Xabi Alonso keen to take him on loan.

That kind of move is going to make it incredibly difficult for Everton to get a deal across the line.

The best spell of Weghorst’s career came while he was playing for Wolfsburg. He scored 59 goals across three and a half years in the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen can offer Europa League football next year. They have enjoyed a rapid rise under Alonso, with the Spaniard taking over last season while they were languishing towards the bottom of the table.

Much may come down to who makes the better offer to Burnley. Everton have had to be clever in the market over the last couple of years due to previous spending mistakes.

Weghorst could be a ‘fantastic‘ signing for the Toffees. But it is not going to be easy for Dyche’s side to get a deal done.