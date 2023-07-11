Dyche would really love to sign ‘fantastic’ PL striker for Everton this summer – journalist

Journalist Graeme Bailey has suggested that Sean Dyche would love to bring Wout Weghorst to Everton this summer.

Bailey was speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, and suggested that the Toffees boss would love to be reunited with the Dutchman at Goodison Park in this window.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

It is almost easy to forget that Wout Weghorst remains on the books of Burnley heading into the new season. The 30-year-old spent last year out on loan; firstly with Besiktas, and then with Manchester United.

Everton very keen on Wout Weghorst

The Clarets have since sealed promotion. So there is perhaps a chance that Vincent Kompany may look to keep Weghorst in his squad next season.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

But perhaps the man who brought him to Turf Moor in the first place may look to offer him a way out. Bailey has suggested that Dyche would be very keen to take the forward to Everton in this window.

“He is an interesting option. I think if there’s a deal there to be had, I understand that Sean Dyche would love to take Weghorst to Goodison Park,” he told Talking Transfers.

“Not easy. He’s got interest abroad, interest in Turkey. So keep an eye on this one. But we do understand there is an interest from Everton in signing Wout Weghorst.”

Unfortunately, Dyche faces a really tough window on Merseyside. Once again, it appears that Everton have their hands somewhat tied due to mistakes made in previous windows.

They just about managed to do enough to keep themselves in the Premier League last season. But the early signs suggest that another very tough year is on the cards, with no new signings through the door as yet.

Dyche is going to have to be incredibly clever to lead Everton to safety next season. And signing Weghorst may be a very shrewd bit of business depending on the terms Burnley would be willing to accept.

He was not prolific at Manchester United, by any means. However, he did produce a number of good performances.

Much will depend on what Burnley want for Weghorst. But he could be a ‘fantastic‘ addition if Everton can get something across the line.