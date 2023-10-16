‘Fantastic’ player now expected to leave in January, after Tottenham tried to sign him on deadline day

Fabrizio Romano claims that Trevoh Chalobah is now expected to leave Chelsea in January after Tottenham Hotspur made a late attempt to sign him over the summer.

Ange Postecoglou bolstered his defensive options over the summer by bringing in Micky van de Ven and Ashley Phillips.

Van de Ven has excelled after his switch from Wolfsburg and formed a promising partnership with Cristian Romero.

Spurs still lack depth in central defence but they did make a deadline-day move for Trevoh Chalobah over the summer.

Yet, Chalobah remained at Chelsea despite interest from Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

The 24-year-old is yet to feature under Mauricio Pochettino this season and Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on his future ahead of the January window.

Chalobah expected to leave Chelsea

Romano took to X on Sunday evening and claimed that Chalobah is expected to leave Chelsea in the winter transfer window.

He wrote: “Both Chelsea and Trevoh Chalobah expect to part ways in January as hope for English CB is to find more space and play on regular basis in 2024.

“Discussions will follow after Bayern deal collapsed in August — interest remains but race is open to other clubs too.”

Spurs have enjoyed a brilliant start to life under Ange Postecoglou and currently lead the way in the Premier League.

Of course, it’s still early days and there are concerns over Tottenham’s lack of depth in key positions, particularly at centre-back.

Tottenham were unable to snap up another central defender over the summer as they failed to offload Eric Dier.

While Chalobah was an option for Spurs late on in the summer window, it would be a surprise to see them revisit their interest in the ‘fantastic’ defender.