‘Fantastic’ player Arsenal sold for £20m now outranks Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane in Ballon d’Or

The Ballon d’Or ceremony took place last night, and Emiliano Martinez was one of the stars of the show, just three years after leaving Arsenal.

The Argentine’s career has taken off over the last few years. He became Aston Villa‘s number-one after leaving Arsenal and quickly got that role for Argentina as well. Last night, he was named the best goalkeeper on the planet and the 15th-best player in the world.

Emiliano Martinez outranks Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane in Ballon d’Or rankings

Emiliano Martinez spent a decade on Arsenal’s books.

He joined the Gunners as a teenager from Independiente in Argentina back in 2010, but despite his long stay at the club, he was never a regular.

Martinez only got his chance after Bernd Leno suffered a serious injury in the 2019/20 season. He then helped Arsenal win the FA Cup and the Community Shield, and made himself known to the rest of the world.

Now, three years and a World Cup later, Martinez has been named as the best goalkeeper in the world. He has also been ranked as the 15th-best player on the planet.

The Argentine, branded as a ‘fantastic‘ goalkeeper by Mark Bosnich (Sky Sports, March 20, 2023, 8:47 am) has managed to outrank quite a few big names, including Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Lautaro Martinez and Arsenal duo Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

Not bad for someone who Arsenal sold for just £20 million (Guardian).

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal have another goalkeeping problem

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta preferred Bernd Leno in 2020 and sold Emi Martinez.

Now, the Gunners boss may have to make a decision between Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya, with the latter seemingly the first choice at the club.

Arteta could easily justify his decision when he sold Martinez three years ago, but doing the same if he moves Ramsdale on in one of the next two windows won’t be that simple.

The Englishman is arguably better than Martinez, and if Arsenal sell him to a big club in January, they may well have to see Ramsdale become the best goalkeeper in the world in a few years’ time as well.