'Fantastic': Paul Merson says Newcastle could make a 'top-quality' signing that would be better than Neymar

Writing in his column for SportsKeeda, Paul Merson has been discussing James Maddison and his potential move to Newcastle United.

It’s been reported for absolutely ages now that the Magpies are keen on Maddison, and a summer move appears to be in the offing.

Merson is right behind this move, he believes that the signing of Maddison would be ‘fantastic’, and he even went as far as to say that bringing in Maddison would be better than bringing in someone like Neymar or Eden Hazard.

Better than Neymar

Merson gave his verdict on this potential move.

“Maddison is a top-quality player who I’m a huge fan of – I think he’d be a fantastic signing for Newcastle. He’d be a much better signing for them than the likes of Neymar and Hazard if you think about their long-term project over four or five seasons,” Merson wrote.

Hungrier

Maddison probably isn’t as talented as a player like Neymar, but he’s certainly hungrier, and that’s what Newcastle need right now.

The Magpies don’t have room for any mercenaries, and a player like Neymar could just come for the payday.

The Brazilian has nothing left to prove. He’s won all there is to win in the game and is widely regarded as one of the best to ever do it.

Meanwhile, Maddison only has an FA Cup to his name. He has medals to win an a legacy to forge, and you can bet your bottom dollar that he’d give his all if he ended up signing for Newcastle.

These days, Newcastle can probably afford to go out and get a Neymar or an Eden Hazard, but, as Merson says, signings like Maddison are more worthwhile at this point.

