‘Fantastic’: Harry Redknapp offers verdict on Declan Rice to Arsenal

Arsenal are preparing to take on Manchester City today in the Community Shield and will likely have some new faces on display.

The Gunners have spent more than £200m this summer on new players. Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice have all arrived, while David Raya could also follow.

Of course, with that spending will come pressure on Mikel Arteta. Arsenal very nearly usurped Manchester City last season and with £200m+ spent, expectations will be high.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And according to former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp – writing for The Sun – the new signings will help Arsenal, with Redknapp picking out Rice as a particularly good piece of business.

“Arsenal will no doubt still be kicking themselves at not seeing it through from such a strong position. The bookies actually made them favourites at one stage,” Redknapp said.

“So they’ll be determined to go one step better and Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and especially Declan Rice are fantastic buys who will make them even stronger.”

The Gunners will be determined to make an early mark in today’s game and put their stamp on proceedings. Rice, Timber and Havertz, then, will be hoping to have an immediate impact.

Declan Rice can change dynamic for Arsenal

Getting the best midfielders in the game is hard to do but Arsenal have definitely got themselves one of the best in Declan Rice.

He should prove a fine addition and be able to take their game to another level. Rice’s ability to drive with the ball and cover ground should see Arsenal have an upgrade on Thomas Partey.

Today will certainly be interesting to watch. Can Arsenal dominate and show City they’re in business again? Or will Pep’s juggernaut just continue business as usual?

Certainly, players like Rice are going to be vital in making sure City do not do that again.