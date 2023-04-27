‘Fantastic’ Fulham man keen to sign new deal this summer after brilliant season











Fulham star Willian is keen to sign a new contract with the club this summer after a fantastic debut season at the club.

That’s according to journalist Bruno Andrade who provides the latest details on the mood of both the club and the player.

Many people were sceptical when they heard Willian was keen to sign a contract with Fulham last year.

The newly promoted West London side had a reputation for poor recruitment each time they returned to the top flight.

On paper, offering a 34-year-old winger a contract after struggling during his last spell in the Premier League didn’t make much sense.

He wasn’t exactly having a great time in his native Brazil either, but he did enough during a short trial at Fulham to convince Marco Silva to sign him.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

It turned out to be one of the best pieces of business done in the Premier League this season.

Willian has been incredible for Fulham, winding back the years as Silva’s side push for a top-half finish.

His three goals and four assists don’t do justice to how important he’s been to Fulham’s success.

Now, both parties seem keen to continue the Brazilian’s Premier League renaissance.

Willian wants new Fulham contract this summer

Andrade took to Twitter to provide an update on Willian’s situation and said: “Fulham want Willian’s renewal. Willian wants to renew with Fulham.

“Initially, the idea was a new contract valid for one more season (Jun/24), but the possibility of a bigger bond has grown.

“They will sit down to negotiate and close the details at the end of May.”

The idea of Fulham giving the ‘fantastic’ forward more than a one-year contract at his age may be a step too far.

It’s hard to know exactly when a footballer is going to drop off, but when it happens it can be a rapid decline.

Fulham can’t afford to have Willian sign a new contract on high wages and then just sit on the bench.

However, they would be silly not to keep him for another year given the influence he has on and off the pitch.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Bernd Leno has been raving about Willian this season, and in a squad full of Portuguese speakers, he’s very much a leader.

Silva’s side already have their eye on another player with a Portuguese connection in the summer.

Willian may be just the perfect player to help him settle in if a deal is done.

