‘Fantastic’ 17-year-old Liverpool target has now admitted he wants to join Arsenal

Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato has now admitted that a move to Arsenal would be something of a dream despite recent links to Liverpool.

Hato was speaking to ELF Voetbal and mentioned Jurrien Timber’s career trajectory as a great one to follow.

Photo by Patrick Goosen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The 17-year-old said that although Timber was unfortunate with his injury early on, the move to Arsenal was a smart one.

Hato said it was a huge ambition of his to make such a move, but admitted there’s a lot of work to go yet.

He said: “Unfortunately he [Timber] was seriously injured in his first Premier League game for Arsenal, but he is still young and has a bright future ahead of him.

“In any case, the move to Arsenal was a wonderful one for him.

“It is also my dream to one day make such a transfer, but I realize that I still have a very long way to go.”

And although Hato has named Arsenal as a dream destination, that surely won’t put off the likes of Liverpool.

Hato could be a star for Arsenal or Liverpool

Given just how well he’s fared in the Ajax first team at 17 this season, Hato will have a host of clubs interested in his signature.

Of course, clubs in Europe will be well advised to keep an eye on the progress of all Ajax academy graduates.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Along with Timber, Ryan Gravenberch has also landed in the Premier League this season.

Although he had a frustrating time at Bayern Munich, Gravenberch was long considered the gem of the Dutch side.

And the midfielder will now hope to find some level of consistency again under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool would be excellent options for Hato were they to prove interested in the future.

However, there’s bound to be fierce competition to land the ‘fantastic’ youngster, one being called a generational talent.

Hato is already said to be a target for Liverpool, a player Klopp is considering for the coming transfer windows.