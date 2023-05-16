‘Fading from the conversation’: ‘Unbelievable’ manager isn’t being spoken about much at Spurs now – journalist











Luis Enrique is fading from the conversation in terms of becoming the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on The View From The Lane Podcast, Pitt-Brooke was speaking about how the land lies in terms of Spurs’ hunt for a new gaffer, and he says that Luis Enrique is fading from view.

Interestingly, the journalist stated a little while back that he would be surprised if neither Julian Nagelsmann or Luis Enrique got this job, but now, it looks as though Spurs will not be hiring either of those managers.

Enrique fading from view

The journalist shared what he’s been hearing about the ‘unbelievable’ manager.

“I said on this podcast a months ago maybe that I would be surprised if it wasn’t Nagelsmann or Enrique, that doesn’t look clever now because it’s clearly not going to be Nagelsmann, and it feels as though Enrique’s name is fading from the conversation a bit since Fabio Paratici left,” Pitt-Brooke said.

Twists and turns

A month ago, it looked nailed on that either Enrique or Nagelsmann would be getting this job, now, it looks like neither man will be in the running.

That just goes to show how many twists and turns there can be in a situation like this.

Of course, it’s also a sign of just how poorly run Tottenham Hotspur are at the moment, with nobody seemingly pulling in the same direction and a clear lack of a long-term plan, but those underlying issues are a story for another day.

In terms of who will get the Spurs job? We’re still none-the-wiser, but as the pursuits for Nagelsmann and Enrique have shown, it’s almost impossible to predict what Tottenham’s next move is going to be.

