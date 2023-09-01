Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Fulham aren’t the only club trying to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on deadline day.

The transfer insider has been speaking about Hojbjerg’s future in his latest YouTube video and claimed Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United ‘remains an option’.

Hojbjerg looks set to leave Tottenham today and is attracting interest from a host of clubs ahead of the deadline.

The 28-year-old is yet to start in the Premier League under Ange Postecoglou this season, with Spurs eyeing a late move for Conor Gallagher to replace him.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The Daily Mail claimed just yesterday that Atletico Madrid have re-opened talks with Spurs over a possible loan deal for the Dane.

Yet, Fulham are also expressing an interest as Bayern Munich line up a deal for Joao Palhinha.

And Romano has suggested that Manchester United remain in the race to sign the Spurs star.

Manchester United still an option for Hojbjerg

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Romano provided an update on Tottenham’s interest in Gallagher, as well as Hojbjerg’s future.

“Keep an eye on what’s going to happen with Conor Gallagher because Tottenham are interested. It also depends on what happens with Hojbjerg,” he said.

“Hojbjerg remains an option for Man United and was also discussed with Fulham in the last 24 hours.”

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Hojbjerg has been a key man for Tottenham over the past three seasons after making the switch from Southampton back in 2020.

But the midfielder doesn’t seem to be part of Postecoglou’s plans moving forward, with the Aussie favouring a midfield three of Yves Bissouma, James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr.

Of course, Spurs will have to land a replacement if they are to let the Dane leave before the deadline.

Gallagher seems to be their top target at the moment, but it remains to be seen whether Chelsea would be open to selling the Englishman.

Nevertheless, Hojbjerg seems to have plenty of options on the table and Tottenham shouldn’t struggle to offload him in the event they reach an agreement to sign Gallagher.