Fabrizio Romano shares whether Arsenal are done with making signings this summer

Arsenal are about to have a big day in North London, and Fabrizio Romano has shared what could be next for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta and Edu have exceeded all expectations, haven’t they? Everyone knew Arsenal would go big this summer, but it looks like they will be done with all of their key transfers before their pre-season tour even starts.

That is incredible, but with nearly two months of the window still left, will Arsenal make any more signings? Here’s what Romano said on the Here We Go podcast.

Fabrizio Romano makes claims on upcoming Arsenal transfers this summer

Arsenal are about to have a huge day, claims Fabrizio Romano.

After announcing Reiss Nelson’s new contract yesterday, the Gunners are all set to do the same with William Saliba at some point in the coming hours.

Along with that, medicals have been scheduled for both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber today, and those announcements could well happen over the weekend.

Arsenal deserve immense praise for getting all of the above done so quickly, but will that be all in this window?

Here’s what Romano said: “I will tell you the truth. I would never say, through my experience as a journalist, that a club is done in the transfer market because things can change in the transfer window.

“It’s still very early, just July. If today was 20th August, I would say yes, probably. But it’s still open because sometimes you can have opportunities.

“The first part of the transfer window had to be three important players. Now the focus is going to be on selling players, so Granit Xhaka. Then we will see. If something important arrives for Thomas Partey there is still a chance for Arsenal to sign a new midfielder. So to replace Partey with a new midfielder.

“They looked at Romeo Lavia, but it’s not the only one, so let’s see what they decide to do. They are done for this moment but I would never say they are done until the end of the window because things can happen.”

TBR View:

Arsenal are set to complete most of their business in the coming days, but they could still do with some more additions.

As Romano says above, a new midfielder will become a necessity if Thomas Partey leaves the club. The Ghanaian has been heavily linked with a move away, with Juventus and Saudi Arabian clubs interested in him.

The Gunners should also consider signing a new right-winger to give Bukayo Saka a break when required. The Englishman played every game last season, and he looked really fatigued towards the end of the campaign.

The dream for Arsenal fans would be to see Edu and Arteta bring in more players. But, if they can’t, no supporter can complain after such a remarkable window.