Fabrizio Romano shares what he’s now heard about Wilfried Gnonto, Leeds and Everton

Leeds United continue to face a battle to keep hold of their Italian forward Wilfried Gnonto this summer.

Everton are thought to be super keen on signing Gnonto and have apparently had bids of around £25m rejected already. The Whites insist Gnonto will not be sold, but the player himself wants out of Elland Road.

It remains to be seen if Leeds will end up buckling. Luke Ayling admitted yesterday he was waiting for the window to shut so he knew who he was working with.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

And writing in his latest CaughtOffside newsletter, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Gnonto will keep pushing for a move away from Leeds right up until the end of the window.

“The Leeds forward will insist on a move until the end of the window. He wants to leave and he wants to play at the maximum level. Everton are prepared to bid again; I’m not sure on the fee needed to convince Leeds as they insist he’s not for sale, so it’s a big fight,” Romano said.

With deadline day approaching on Friday 1st September, Leeds still have more than 10 days to fight this.

In the end, it would be a huge surprise to see the Whites keep hold of Gnonto.

Leeds should sell but only at the right price

Leeds have had their hand forced a bit this summer with certain transfers but with this one it seems they have an element of control.

Yes, Gnonto is kicking up a stink and wants to leave. And that’s fine, as long as Leeds get the right fee for a player considered one of the top young talents in Europe.

The club needs to wrestle back some power really and show the players that they are in charge. If Everton pay a huge fee, then fine. If not, Gnonto will have to be professional and play. It’s that simple.