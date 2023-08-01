Everton want £20m ‘phenom’ likened to Arjen Robben as Wilfried Gnonto alternative

Everton have reportedly set their sights on Brazilian talent Tete as a potential alternative to Wilfried Gnonto.

This is according to Alex Crook, who has spoken to GiveMeSport about the Toffees’ interest in the 23-year-old.

Everton have been linked with Gnonto for a number of weeks now, but they’re struggling to complete a deal for him.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

As per the Daily Mail, Sean Dyche’s Toffees have seen a £15million bid rejected for the Leeds United star.

Everton are eager to bolster their ranks after a difficult season in which they only survived relegation on the final day.

So far, the Goodison Park outfit have landed Ashley Young on a free transfer and Arnaut Danjuma on loan.

In addition, Everton are reportedly closing in on the signing of Youssef Chemiti from Sporting Lisbon.

Gnonto is proving a tricky signing for the Toffees to get over the line. However, Tete is apparently also on their radar.

The 23-year-old is on the books at Shakhtar Donetsk. But due to the war in Ukraine, he has been playing elsewhere since March 2022.

Tete played for Lyon between March 2022 and January 2023, before linking up with Leicester City in the second half of last season.

“The other player that’s been mentioned to me as an alternative is Tete, who spent last season on loan at Leicester City,” wrote Crook.

“He will be looking to leave Shakhtar again because of the situation in Ukraine.”

Our view

Tete would be a good signing for Everton. He’s young, extremely talented, and has some Premier League experience.

He has impressed at the highest level. He delivered an outstanding goalscoring display against Real Madrid in the Champions League in 2020.

As per the Leicester Mercury, Tete has previously been compared to former Chelsea man Arjen Robben due to his ability to cut inside onto his stronger left foot.

Meanwhile, scouting outlet Breaking the Lines has described him as a ‘phenom’.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

In terms of valuation, the Daily Record has suggested that he has a £20million price tag. That in itself wouldn’t be too bad for them.

However, there have been reports claiming Tete is now a free agent. In that case, he’d be an absolute bargain for the Toffees.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. This is certainly an interesting lead which could potentially yield a top talent for a small (or no) fee.