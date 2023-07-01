Fabrizio Romano shares what he’s now heard about Harry Kane leaving Tottenham

Fabrizio Romano has been speaking about Tottenham striker Harry Kane this afternoon over on his YouTube channel.

Kane’s future is up in the air once again this summer. Bayern Munich are testing the waters for the England skipper have reportedly lodged their first bid for Kane last week. As we know, that bid was flatly rejected.

Further, Daniel Levy doesn’t want to sell Kane.

However, speaking on YouTube, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that while Spurs don’t want to sell, Kane is indeed open to moving to Munich if Spurs accept a bid.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

“Also, what is real, is that Harry Kane is open to making a move to Bayern. This is the reality. Harry Kane hasn’t told Tottenham at the moment he wants to leave. But at the same time, the feeling is from Bayern’s side that Harry Kane is open to make the move. He knows Tuchel wants him. At the moment, it’s more down to the clubs than the player,” Romano said.

“Bayern are determined to sign a striker. They want to try again for Harry Kane. They will take some time. Tottenham want to fight to keep him but Bayern will try him. For Spurs, this is going to be a crucial moment of their summer.”

Kane faces huge decision

While it felt a big decision when Man City wanted Kane, this summer feels even bigger for some reason.

It really does look like a case of now or never for Kane in terms of winning trophies. Of course, he’d love one with Tottenham and there’s no doubt Ange Postecoglou will make a big case to Kane.

However, Kane’s seen so many managers come and go that he might simply decide enough is enough.

Tottenham would still need to agree a fee with Bayern, but if Kane can force the issue a bit if he decides he’s off, then it might just do the trick.