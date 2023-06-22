Fabrizio Romano shares what he’s now heard about Arsenal and Kai Havertz

Arsenal are on the verge of bringing Kai Havertz to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Gunners have reportedly struck a deal with Chelsea over the Germany international.

There have been plenty of positive updates regarding Arsenal’s pursuit of Havertz in recent days.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano has now taken to Twitter with the latest he has heard on the timescale of the move.

The transfer insider says the Gunners have “confirmed” the plan for Havertz.

Havertz will reportedly have a medical later this week, while a formal contract has already been sent.

This will be checked, “then it will be official”, added Romano.

Havertz will join for £65million plus add-ons and will pen a “long-term deal” as the first Arsenal summer signing.

Our view

It’s nice when transfer speculation goes beyond the ‘Report: X interested in Y’ and into the finer details.

Arsenal seem to be on the verge of landing Havertz. Barring any major late issues, he seems Emirates-bound.

Mikel Arteta and Edu have wasted no time in identifying players who’ll make their already great team even better.

Havertz was a revelation at Bayer Leverkusen and is a ‘sensational‘ player.

However, Chelsea don’t seem to have got the best out of him.

You can’t help but think that Arteta knows exactly how to get the best out of Havertz and get him firing on all cylinders.

Let’s see how things go. Hopefully it’ll be a case of hours or days before Arsenal get everything over the line.

The Gunners are also reportedly hoping to sign Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, so who knows, we might get multiple signings in a matter of days.

It’s shaping up to be an interesting transfer window for Arsenal, which should then lead into a highly anticipated pre-season and season.