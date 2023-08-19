Arsenal have been left licking their wounds with the news that Jurrien Timber is basically going to miss the entire season this year.

Timber went off with what looked like an innocuous injury against Nottingham Forest last weekend. But scans have shown serious damage and Dutchman will now miss a huge part of the season.

For Arsenal and their manager, Mike Arteta, the focus will now be on seeing if they can get a replacement.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his latest newsletter for CaughtOffside, the Gunners have been tracking Spanish full-back Ivan Fresneda for a long time.

“Arsenal have been tracking Ivan Fresneda for a long time but they’re not actively working on a deal this summer, at least not right now anyway,” Romano said.

“Sporting Lisbon are interested in the defender though, and there are also clubs in Spain that are keen. I believe the player’s eventual fee will be around €10 – 12 million.”

Photo by Seb Daly – Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

Of course, we know Arsenal have looked at Fresneda before and refused to pay a huge sum to sign him in January.

And while Romano says there’s no deal being worked on at this moment, at just £10m, he could be the ideal stop gap and development talent for Arsenal.

Fresneda would need to adapt quickly at Arsenal

There’s an argument really with Ivan Fresneda that he’d be best signed as a player to develop alongside the likes of Timber.

The problem he has now is that if he’s signed this window, he’s effectively going to have to play immediately and fill the void. That could be big pressure for the ‘fantastic‘ youngster and could well hinder him.

Of course, for Arsenal, £10m is no money to them in today’s market. And given the work they’ve put in watching and scouting Fresneda, it might be a small gamble worth taking.