Borussia Dortmund are now in advanced talks to sign Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda, after the Gunners had reportedly agreed a fee for him in January.

Arsenal look set to strengthen their options at right-back this summer, despite Ben White’s brilliant form this season.

The 25-year-old has arguably been the best in his position in the Premier League this season, but Mikel Arteta is currently lacking depth in the position.

Cedric Soares looks set to leave the club this summer after joining Fulham on loan in January.

And while Takehiro Tomiyasu has proven he can fill in across the backline, Arsenal have been heavily linked with Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Indeed, The Gunners had reportedly agreed a fee with the La Liga outfits for Fresneda during the last transfer window.

But the 18-year-old eventually stayed put and now Arsenal could miss out on the talented youngster, according to Mais Futebol.

Arsenal could miss out on Fresneda

The Portuguese outlet claims that Dortmund are in advanced talks to snap up Fresneda ahead of the summer.

Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal have shown interest in the Spaniard, but the Bundesliga outfit have already opened talks with Valladolid.

There is even a belief on Sporting’s side that Dortmund will snap up Fresneda ahead of the competition for his signature.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Fresneda is enjoying something of a breakthrough campaign in La Liga as he’s impressed for Valladolid down the right-hand side.

The ‘fantastic’ full-back has attracted interest from the likes of Newcastle United, Barcelona and Liverpool as a result.

Yet, it seems that Dortmund have stolen a march on the competition and Arsenal could miss out as a result.

Fresneda seems like an ideal option to deputise for White considering his age and profile.

But if the youngster does move to Dortmund, that will likely be a brilliant choice for him. The Bundesliga outfit boast an exceptional track-record of developing prospects.

