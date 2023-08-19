Fabrizio Romano shares what he knows about Cole Palmer and West Ham

West Ham are ramping up their transfer push as we enter the final few weeks of a hectic window so far.

The Hammers have made some decent moves in the market already after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for £100m.

David Moyes wants more, though. This week has seen links emerge in relation to both Mohammed Kudus and Konstantinos Mavropanos. Both deals are advanced, albeit the one for Kudus is proving tricky.

Of course, Moyes and West Ham will have other irons in the fire as well.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City forward Cole Palmer is a player the Hammers admire a lot, although a deal to sign Palmer will come down purely to the terms City want.

“For Jesse Lingard, West Ham are not discussing a contract at this stage. And with regards to Cole Palmer, for sure the Hammers remain interested but Manchester City will only accept a deal under their conditions. Not easy,” Romano said in his latest newsletter for CaughtOffside.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola admitted in midweek that Palmer will either play this season or be sold. The City boss ruled out another loan move, right after Palmer has scored the winner in the UEFA Super Cup final.

Cole Palmer could emulate Jarrod Bowen at West Ham

Sometimes a player just needs the right opportunities to go and impress and it does seem like Cole Palmer is at an impasse in his career.

Weirdly, whenever he plays for City he seems to do well. But Guardiola – who has actually called Palmer an ‘incredible‘ talent – obviously sees something in him that means he’s not automatically a number one choice. And that will worry Palmer.

A move to the Hammers would suit him and he could look at a player like Jarrod Bowen to see how his career has took off in London.

Certainly, a move for Palmer could be the ideal scenario right now if he has aspirations of England and more.