Arsenal and Real Madrid want to sign the new Erling Haaland











Arsenal and Real Madrid are both interested in signing Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, who has been compared to Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland by his manager.

The young Dane, dubbed as the ‘new Haaland’, moved to Bergamo to join La Dea at the start of this season for £15 million (Football Italia). A few eyebrows were raised when Atalanta broke the bank for the striker, but they are delighted with him now.

If reports are to be believed, the Serie A outfit could triple their investment soon.

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Arsenal and Real Madrid target Rasmus Hojlund has been compared to Erling Haaland

Hojlund has scored seven goals and provided two assists for La Dea in 11 starts in all competitions so far this season.

The recently-turned 20-year-old’s brilliant performances have caught many clubs’ eye, with Spanish outlet Sport claiming this week that Arsenal and Real Madrid are in a transfer ‘war’ to sign him.

Hearing Hojlund’s name may immediately remind you of Haaland, who has been sensational for Manchester City this season having scored 32 goals in all competitions.

Hojlund and Haaland share many more similarities than just their name – just ask the striker’s manager at Atalanta.

Gian Piero Gasperini told Football Italia just over a week ago: “He has very similar characteristics to Haaland, not just his face.

View Instagram Post

“He is so quick, he’s under 11 seconds over 100m and that’s not even trying very hard.

“Considering his height, he has a low centre of gravity and can move his legs very fast. I am convinced he’ll have a great career, he just gets stronger every day.”

Christian Ilzer, who worked with Hojlund at Sturm Graz in Austria, shared a story of how the young striker once compared himself to Haaland.

He told Cronache di Spogliatoio: “One year ago, he (Hojlund) defeated Tirol on his own with two wonderful goals. Then he goes to the mixed area and says he looks like Erling Haaland; his model and reference together with Cristiano Ronaldo.”

“Hojlund has always been a self-confident boy. He even seems cocky if you don’t know him. He has flair, speed and an above-average footballing intelligence. Someone with his qualities must aspire to become one of the best in the world.”

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

TBR View:

It is no surprise at all that Arsenal are looking at a player like Hojlund.

The Gunners’ transfer policy over the last two years has mostly been to sign young players with huge potential. That has proved to be an incredibly successful model, and it only makes sense to continue doing what they’ve done.

Hojulund checks all the boxes that Arsenal usually look for. The Dane is quick, strong and clinical in front of goal. He has the potential to become an absolute superstar in the coming seasons – just like Haaland has over the last three years.

Beating Real Madrid to a player’s signature is never an easy task, but if Arsenal can get this done, it could prove to be one of their most successful deals in recent years.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Show all