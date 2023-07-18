Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move to sign Levi Colwill from Chelsea this summer, but Fabrizio Romano says there’s no chance he will leave Stamford Bridge now.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have had a good window so far. They’ve brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, who are both excellent players, but they still need a couple more additions.

A new centre-back is reportedly on Liverpool‘s wish list and Colwill’s name has been in the news a lot over the last few weeks. Romano, however, has shared some bad news for Reds fans on Twitter.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool target Levi Colwill will ‘100% stay’ at Chelsea

Chelsea fans received some terrible news today about Wesley Fofana.

The Blues confirmed on their website that the Frenchman has undergone anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery, which means he will be out for a significant period of time.

That leaves Mauricio Pochettino with one less central defender to choose from, which means the need to keep hold of Levi Colwill has increased tremendously.

Romano claimed Chelsea were always adamant that they would not sell the talented defender. Now, following Fofana’s injury, there’s just no way he will be sold to Liverpool or any other club.

The journalist tweeted: “Chelsea position on Levi Colwill was the same during the last two months: not for sale. Not available for any other club.

“After Fofana injury, the message from Chelsea is exactly the same and even stronger. He’s 100% staying. New deal will be offered/discussed again.

TBR View:

It was always going to be extremely hard for Liverpool to sign Colwill this summer, and that difficulty has reached a new level now after Fofana’s injury.

Colwill, still only 20, is one of the best defenders of his age in the Premier League. He had an outstanding campaign on loan at Brighton last season, who have been really keen to sign him too, with The Daily Mail claiming last month that they are weighing up a club-record £40 million offer to sign the ‘fantastic‘ defender.

Football Transfers revealed last week that Liverpool have already held talks with Colwill’s representatives over a summer move. It was even reported that the youngster was Klopp’s top target.

Sadly for them, it doesn’t look like it will happen now.