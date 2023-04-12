Fabrizio Romano shares update on Alexis Mac Allister amid Liverpool interest











Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Liverpool could look to open talks with Brighton over signing Alexis Mac Allister or Moises Caicedo ahead of the summer.

Liverpool were handed a blow in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham yesterday after The Times reported that the club are drawing up a list of alternative targets.

Of course, Bellingham seemed to be Jurgen Klopp’s top midfield target heading into the summer window after their struggles in the middle of the park have been evident this season.

But the Reds are seemingly prioritising rebuilding their whole squad, rather than spending the majority of their budget on one player.

And Alexis Mac Allister could be one of the players that Liverpool look to sign instead of Bellingham this summer, according to Romano.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Liverpool could open talks for Mac Allister

The transfer insider provided an update on Liverpool’s search for midfield reinforcements in his latest YouTube video.

Romano suggested that Klopp’s men will keep a keen eye on both Caicedo and Mac Allister this summer.

“I’m also told that Liverpool are keeping an eye on Brighton,” he said. “They are doing excellent. They have a top coach, a top board doing an incredible job.

“Players like Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are two players appreciated by Liverpool. So, in their list there is also the possibility to speak to Brighton for one of their midfielders.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Of course, Liverpool’s interest in Caicedo is long-standing, but Mac Allister has seemingly caught their attention this season.

The 24-year-old is enjoying an exceptional campaign with the Seagulls after lifting the World Cup with Argentina last year.

He’s had a hand in nine goals from the middle of the park in the Premier League this season. He would certainly provide Liverpool with a creative outlet in midfield, something they are lacking outside of Thiago.

But Mac Allister certainly won’t be a cheaper option for the Reds, which is ultimately what put them off a deal for Bellingham. Brighton are reportedly set to demand at least £70 million for the Argentine in the summer and they have shown in the past that they will not budge on their valuation of player.

