Fabrizio Romano shares the latest on Tottenham’s pursuit of Tapsoba and Van de Ven

Tottenham are continuing to press on with their efforts to sign a new defender and Fabrizio Romano has given the latest on the situation.

Spurs are trying to bring in the right player in defence and at the moment, seem to be prioritising a move for either Edmund Tapsoba or Micky van de Ven.

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Both players are currently in the Bundesliga and Spurs feel there’s a chance to get a deal done for both. The problem, so far, has been the asking price from both Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, that remains an issue, with Tottenham set to use this week to try and thrash out a deal for either player.

Taking to Twitter, Romano has confirmed that Spurs are pushing for Tapsoba and Van de Ven, but a lot will depend on the financials.

Tottenham have made a good start to the window with the signings of Vicario and Maddison. However, they want more.

A new defender is high on the list of priorities, while a midfielder could also come in, especially if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg ends up moving on as expected.

Tottenham jet off to pre-season soon and Postecoglou is keen to have a few new faces in by then.

Tapsoba, known for his blistering speed over in Germany, could cost around £35m in the end.

Pieces of the jigsaw

It’s good to see Tottenham are assembling a good squad this summer and addressing key issues. Signing a goalkeeper was massive, while the signing of Maddison finally feels like Spurs have replaced Christian Eriksen years down the line.

But getting a new defender is also huge. They need a presence at the back with Romeo and the likes of Tapsoba and Van de Ven seem ideal.

Postecoglou will want a deal done ASAP here. Working with the defence is key in pre-season and if partnerships and relationships are to be formed, then the sooner the better.